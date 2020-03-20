Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Coronavirus got you stressed? Now is the perfect time to try Talkspace.

Coronavirus got you stressed? Now is the perfect time to try Talkspace.

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* As of March 20, take $100 off therapy services from Talkspace with the code 1004U. 

--------------------

Online therapy service [INS: Talkspace :INS] reported a 25 percent increase in users since the middle of February. It's no great mystery as to why, since that was about when the coronavirus chatter...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kristenweaver

Kristen Weaver Our first official "coronavirus" wedding has us stressed - but it was SO perfect! https://t.co/ELBhjXEems // #kristenweaverphotography #kwp 3 days ago

dld64376621

DLD 1700 inmates released in LA & 300 released in NY amid coronavirus. Perfect timing for 2 liberal cities to let them… https://t.co/XfsCr6epyv 4 days ago

heavv

heav This Coronavirus***is a perfect example of why my dad always stressed having savings put to the side and not maxing out your credit card 6 days ago

becky_cali

Becky O This is a smart idea! With supermarkets stressed, and restaurants losing almost all of their business, they are in… https://t.co/2mo9GGwTT6 1 week ago

guzmanadrian

guzmanadrian "Coronavirus got you stressed? Now is the perfect time to try Talkspace." https://t.co/Ovj4yQXBLK 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.