AI analyzes biology studies to find out we’re getting better at wildlife conservation

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A new AI system has revealed that we’re finally getting better at wildlife conservation. Researchers came to this conclusion after using machine learning to analyze more than 4,000 studies on species reintroduction across four decades. The system evaluated the outcomes of conservation programs by assessing the study abstracts with sentiment analysis, a form of AI that identifies positive and negative emotions expressed in text. The results suggested that a growing number of initiatives were working. “Over time, there’s a lot less uncertainty in the assessment of sentiment in the studies, and we see reintroduction projects become more successful — and…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

