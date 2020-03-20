FCC Approves Up to 1 Million Starlink Ground Antenna Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WebProNews

FCC Approves Up to 1 Million Starlink Ground Antenna



Starlink just passed a major milestone in its plans to provide broadband internet via a constellation of satellites: approval for 1 million ground antenna.



FCC Approves Up to 1 Million Starlink Ground Antenna

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this