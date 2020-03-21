Global  

Glory kill by glory kill, 'Doom Eternal' is helping me feel less angry

Mashable Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
With a controller in my hand and the head of a hell priest at my feet, I paused last night’s session of Doom Eternal to take a phone call from my mom. We talked about how she was doing, about how I was doing, about what I was playing for work. It was the most I’d felt like myself in days, a gift I owe in part to Doom Slayer...
