Photos show an empty California on 'stay at home' coronavirus order

Mashable Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The state of California, normally full of sun bathers and wilderness explorers, restaurant goers and entertainment venue attendees, is empty.

On Thursday, California governor Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide "stay at home" order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. 



CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT...
News video: California's 'Stay at Home' Order Looms Over First Weekend of Spring

California's 'Stay at Home' Order Looms Over First Weekend of Spring 01:57

 After a long week of coronavirus-related stress, many California residents are ready for weekend activities.

