'The Walking Dead' sends a fan favorite character out on a new adventure

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

* *Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for **The Walking Dead** Season 10, episode 13.* *



After eight years on The Walking Dead, Michonne (Danai Gurira) exited the series Sunday night with a big send-off episode titled "What We Become." The installment focused entirely on her character, who hasn't been seen in several... 👓 View full article

