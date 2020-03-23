India’s courts are switching to video conferencing to hear cases Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In terms of the number of registered coronavirus per country, India is quite far down the list. However, the government isn’t taking the pandemic lightly as the virus can spread rapidly. So, after observing a nationwide 14-hour curfew on Sunday, various state governments have issued orders for lockdown until March 31. While the disease has affected daily wage workers and office goers, it has also made it tough for the judicial system to operate on a normal basis. So, to minimize any possible viral transmission, India‘s Supreme Court said today that it’ll only address important matters through video conferencing. The apex…



