Amazon-backed EV startup closes factories and offices amid pandemic
Monday, 23 March 2020 () In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, life and business is on hold for a lot of us. Now, electric vehicle startup Rivian is joining the list of companies on pause until the coronavirus pandemic is addressed. [Read: NASCAR swaps race tracks for pixels in pivot to esports amid coronavirus race cancellations] Rivian, known for its high-range and practical all-electric SUVs, is shutting down all its facilities, TechCrunch reports. But it’s great to hear that the company will continue to pay its salaried and hourly workers during what will be, hopefully, a temporary shutdown. The Michigan-headquartered EV startup employs over…