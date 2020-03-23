Global  

The FBI says now is a great time to download its home fitness app

Mashable Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
We all need a positive and encouraging friend in these times of social distancing. The FBI, it turns out, wants to be that friend to you. 

The agency perhaps most associated with lobbying against encryption and your privacy put on a bright and cheery face Monday morning, encouraging everyone stuck at home to get a little...
