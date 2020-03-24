Xiaomi, Samsung, and other phone brands pause manufacturing in India amid coronavirus lockdown
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Over the past couple of days, several states in India have issued lockdown orders to curb the spread of coronavirus. The watershed effect of this decision is that smartphone manufacturers present in the world’s second-largest smartphone market have shut down their production activities. Yesterday, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and LG said they’re closing their factories for various periods. Samsung said it’s putting production on hold in its Noida factory, which is the world’s biggest mobile manufacturing facility, until March 25. [Read: I listened to the coronavirus playlists on Spotify so you don’t have to] According to a report by the Economic Times, Chinese…
AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500. WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY. THIS IS...
