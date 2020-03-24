Global  

4 things all managers should avoid doing during the coronavirus pandemic

The Next Web Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
There’s nothing like a crisis — such as the coronavirus pandemic — to highlight managers’ trust issues. The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting day-to-day operations, and as working from home becomes more ubiquitous, some entrepreneurs are struggling to deal with their employees being out of sight. If you are a founder, CEO, or business leader, here are a few things you should avoid if you want to ensure your workforce remains motivated both in the short and long term. Don’t resist remote working The tech industry is well placed to allow employees to work from home, and if this is a…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
