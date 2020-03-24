May Apple’s AirPower charging mat live forever in limbo

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

I’m obsessed with Apple’s AirPower charging mat. Not with what it is — I mean, it’s just an unreleased wireless charger with an Apple logo, who gives a shit? — but with what it represents. For whatever reason, Apple’s AirPower charging mat has become the white whale of the tech world; a seemingly innocuous gadget that has inspired a thousand think pieces and, if the enthusiasm is to be believed, something many people would literally charter a ship and race around the ocean to get a glimpse of. You might’ve thought you heard the last of it after it was canceled. But…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple 👓 View full article

