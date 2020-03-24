Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > May Apple’s AirPower charging mat live forever in limbo

May Apple’s AirPower charging mat live forever in limbo

The Next Web Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
I’m obsessed with Apple’s AirPower charging mat. Not with what it is — I mean, it’s just an unreleased wireless charger with an Apple logo, who gives a shit? — but with what it represents. For whatever reason, Apple’s AirPower charging mat has become the white whale of the tech world; a seemingly innocuous gadget that has inspired a thousand think pieces and, if the enthusiasm is to be believed, something many people would literally charter a ship and race around the ocean to get a glimpse of. You might’ve thought you heard the last of it after it was canceled. But…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.