Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own

Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own

Mashable Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Another day, another large chunk of time spent trying to understand Donald Trump's Twitter account.

On Tuesday morning, the president retweeted a video that showed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, at a White House news conference on Friday. As many know, Dr. Fauci often...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MounaAbdini

Mouna Abdini Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/kV3WS7UmJf 1 minute ago

NadineFakhoury

Nadine Fakhoury Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/bBcEAg2hNY 1 minute ago

BenzTheAffable

Benjamin Praveen Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/776jJDty5h https://t.co/DQ8qa70Lwj 1 minute ago

tony_choufani

Tony Choufani Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/NPfSyMbnIR 1 minute ago

davelikesfish

David G Pfister Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/EJllP47nvP via @mashable 2 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/nEaAs0yqaV https://t.co/iadHKkKNeV 12 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/lXl4uZBeRu https://t.co/OJg96QEbJ2 17 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Trump retweets Dr. Fauci facepalming in an amazing self-own https://t.co/5nNL5MoPNk #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.