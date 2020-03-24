McAfee offers more than just virus protection

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*TL;DR:* An annual subscription to McAfee Total Protection is on sale for £19.99, saving you £40 on list price.



--------------------



An unfortunate result of more people working remotely is an increase in ransomware, viruses, malware, spyware, and unwanted programs. It has never been more important to stay... 👓 View full article

