'Wonder Woman 1984' release delayed due to coronavirus

Mashable Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Even superheroes are getting on board with social distancing. 

Warner Bros. announced today that Wonder Woman 1984 would be pushed back due to the coronavirus, moving from June 5 to Aug. 14.

The studio has also pulled from its calendar In the Heights (original release date: June 26), Scoob (original release date: May 15),...
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Wonder Woman 1984, In The Heights and more postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Wonder Woman 1984, In The Heights and more postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 00:49

 Warner Bros. has postponed 'Wonder Woman 1984' with the comic book blockbuster sequel now set for an August 14 release date.

