Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously

Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously

Mashable Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday that she and her father had shown symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, writing that it was "extremely likely" she contracted the virus. 

Thunberg, who famously travels without planes to engage in her climate activism, quarantined herself for the last two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/KEfPWzaR0C… https://t.co/yeXcvjafVb 6 minutes ago

raniaflalef

raniaflalef Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/Q1VfPckh5h 13 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/nYrTRJvGGV https://t.co/vwTnTEtBX7 15 minutes ago

julienbrassine

Julien Brassine Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/JtdDHTeSFt 15 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/JRrPLl3fUE 18 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/wzMhWR7qoG https://t.co/RLAltj4F8l 30 minutes ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/BjGHDW5mfw via @mashable 33 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously https://t.co/m05eBQXF7J https://t.co/TVsw3pLFQr 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.