Pornhub Premium is now free for everyone to encourage you to stay home

Mashable Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Adult content site Pornhub knows we're all social distancing, so they've decided to hook everyone up with free Pornhub Premium to make our isolation just a little bit easier.

Starting March 24, users can sign up at the site's special "stay home" landing page to enjoy premium for the next month. 

"With nearly one billion...
