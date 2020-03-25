How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, we're at a pivotal moment in the history of the internet. People need it more than ever because they're stuck at home, but it might not be fast enough to meet everyone's daily needs.



Multiple studies released over the past week have shown that home internet is slowing down in parts of the U.S.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Raquel Camargo How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? https://t.co/vy5Lx01Njf via @mashable 2 hours ago ✿Ꮭeah✿ What does that mean 🙄? My Internet speed is 12Kbps. How FAST is your Internet? https://t.co/9NwOy30lHw 5 hours ago SHIRMIN STORM Does your farm have lightning fast @XfinityRacing internet? #ProInvitationalSeries #iRacing https://t.co/VvVH6v6vY7 9 hours ago The WebWizard How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? https://t.co/vGMFfUpm6d https://t.co/I26YcKOuMk 1 day ago FixMyComputerOnSite https://t.co/e5RgHR71hQ #How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? #fmcos #fixmycomputeronsite.com 1 day ago Gabriele Podagrosi How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? https://t.co/HLRoMCLZaD #IoT,… https://t.co/EMvGOz6BMm 1 day ago Michael Bonner How fast does your internet need to be to survive quarantine life? https://t.co/RDbn3d4AIN 2 days ago cashmere --------daily horoscope----- are you born in the month of March ? Does your name start with " J "? if so we have a… https://t.co/Jjpdp3ocf3 3 days ago