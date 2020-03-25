Global  

Stephen Colbert raids his wife's makeup, busts out his best Tony Stark impression

Mashable Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
We have good news and bad news.

The bad news is we won't be seeing a bearded Stephen Colbert whenever social distancing is finally over, due to him not wanting to "look like an extra in Cormac McCarthy's The Road."

The good news? We do get see the Late Show host busting out his best Tony Stark impression, shortly after...
