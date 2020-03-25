India is building a coronavirus tracker app, fueled by your location data Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

India is gearing up to launch an app to help users check if they have been in close contact with people infected with the coronavirus. The app is called CoWin-20, and is currently being tested on both iOS and Android. It will track your location and alert you if you are near a COVID-19 infected patient. A report from News18 noted that the testing is limited to a select group of users right now. CoWin-20 will use your location data and Bluetooth to gauge if you’ve been near a person who was infected by COVID-19. It likely determines that by…



