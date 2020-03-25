Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > India is building a coronavirus tracker app, fueled by your location data

India is building a coronavirus tracker app, fueled by your location data

The Next Web Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
India is building a coronavirus tracker app, fueled by your location dataIndia is gearing up to launch an app to help users check if they have been in close contact with people infected with the coronavirus. The app is called CoWin-20, and is currently being tested on both iOS and Android. It will track your location and alert you if you are near a COVID-19 infected patient. A report from News18 noted that the testing is limited to a select group of users right now. CoWin-20 will use your location data and Bluetooth to gauge if you’ve been near a person who was infected by COVID-19. It likely determines that by…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Location Data Could Give Humanity the Edge Against Coronavirus, but at What Cost?

Location Data Could Give Humanity the Edge Against Coronavirus, but at What Cost? 01:12

 It could be a powerful weapon against covid-19, but what if it’s used against Americans. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.