Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause

A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause

Mashable Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
In order to combat the new coronavirus, New York City has been put on PAUSE, which stands for "Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone." According to Governor Andrew Cuomo's 10-point plan, New Yorkers should stay home more and be outside less, limit outdoor recreational activities to no-contact types, and exercise social...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: New Yorker Selenis Leyva Has An Urgent Message For Her Fellow New Yorkers

New Yorker Selenis Leyva Has An Urgent Message For Her Fellow New Yorkers 00:55

 New York City is entering what actor Selenis Leyva wants New Yorkers to consider as a “Code Red.” She explains the looming hospital crisis in our near future if we don’t heed the guidance of our officials.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XcessPress

XcessPress A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause - https://t.co/0XVe5HJJ6A https://t.co/F3aTO3g1of 16 hours ago

ahmedzeros

I AM THE BEST A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/2UrfNICtlI 20 hours ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/e0wINC8Y7a 21 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/7rc8OPOlu1 In order to co… https://t.co/9AJGeos31t 21 hours ago

vikaskre1r3

SwKat RT @avipathak89: A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/6nP9WFIqdC https://t.co/i8ytMpqfSh 22 hours ago

avipathak89

Avinash Pathak A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/6nP9WFIqdC https://t.co/i8ytMpqfSh 22 hours ago

KevMiller45

KevinMiller45 A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/0BfWvv5GwM 23 hours ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL A photo essay from 6 feet away: How New Yorkers are handling life on pause https://t.co/tqGpbRzmh0 #tech #news… https://t.co/5PIyc3QLoN 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.