Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Albert Einstein used to say: There’s only one way to go from here! Bitcoin price We closed the day, March 25 2020, at a price of $6,681. That’s a minor 0.85 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$57.65. It was the lowest closing price in one day. We’re still 66 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Bitcoin 👓 View full article

