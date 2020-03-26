Global  

Surprising no one, there’ll probably be a months-long iPhone 12 delay

The Next Web Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Anyone who’s been watching the news over the past few months could’ve guessed there’d be an iPhone 12 delay, but now more details have surfaced about what this would potentially entail. Like clockwork, Apple‘s handsets are normally released in September. But, due to the coronavirus, this is looking to be in serious jeopardy. No, it’s not a huge surprise, but it’s now likely that this will be a months-long delay — with the devices potentially pushed back to next year. According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple is facing an issue with the iPhone 12 on two main fronts: The supply…

