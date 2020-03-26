Global  

Tesla to reopen New York factory to produce ventilators 'as soon as possible'

Thursday, 26 March 2020
Tesla will re-open its factory in Buffalo, New York, and repurpose it for producing ventilators needed to treat critical COVID-19 patients, Elon Musk said Wednesday. 

Tesla's Fremont, California and Buffalo, New York factories have been fully or partially shut down due to shelter-in-place orders, given by local authorities...
News video: March 24: Gov. Cuomo says NYS needs 30,000 more ventilators

March 24: Gov. Cuomo says NYS needs 30,000 more ventilators 01:52

 Your daily update on coronavirus cases and response in New York State

