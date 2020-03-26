Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > So…what have you been putting off? Time to settle it, once and for all.

So…what have you been putting off? Time to settle it, once and for all.

The Next Web Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
TLDR: From following up on New Year’s resolutions to crafting a business plan to cleaning out your hard drive, these five deals will help you take care of some often neglected business. So…what have you been putting off? Time to settle it, once and for all. Whether it’s weeding the front yard, cleaning out the gutters or just whipping the mower over the lawn more regularly, there are always a handful of home maintenance projects on everyone’s to-do list. Of course, inside the house is really no different…but those tasks aren’t always quite as visible as overgrown landscaping. So while…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19

‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19 13:49

 As lockdowns are being imposed in several parts of the country, Hindustan Times spoke to Dr. Naresh Trehan about India’s battle with coronavirus. He explained that a lockdown is a good way to ensure social distancing and added that this is not the time to show bravado. The top doctor also said that...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.