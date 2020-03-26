Global  

Please brands, no April Fools' Day pranks this year

Mashable Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
April Fools' Day is nearly here and, in more typical times, that'd mean a bevy of brands pulling their usual "fun" pranks. 

To those brands, I plead: Please, no. Not this year. 

Not as the coronavirus rampages throughout the globe, sickening and killing thousands of people. Please. We just do not need the dumb jokes, the...
