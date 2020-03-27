Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'Boo hoo': Seth Meyers has no sympathy for Trump's coronavirus cabin fever

'Boo hoo': Seth Meyers has no sympathy for Trump's coronavirus cabin fever

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Cabin fever is setting in across America as people stay home due to the coronavirus, and the White House is no exception. Recording from his private study (definitely not a garage), Late Night host Seth Meyers noted on Thursday that President Donald Trump is reportedly so bored he's actually been going to meetings.

"It's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Psychologist Warns: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Can Be Dangerous

Psychologist Warns: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Can Be Dangerous 00:58

 Mental health professionals say the social distancing and isolation designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus poses a serious threat to people for whom social contact is a key element of support and treatment. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.