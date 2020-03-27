'Boo hoo': Seth Meyers has no sympathy for Trump's coronavirus cabin fever Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cabin fever is setting in across America as people stay home due to the coronavirus, and the White House is no exception. Recording from his private study (definitely not a garage), Late Night host Seth Meyers noted on Thursday that President Donald Trump is reportedly so bored he's actually been going to meetings.



"It's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published Psychologist Warns: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Can Be Dangerous 00:58 Mental health professionals say the social distancing and isolation designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus poses a serious threat to people for whom social contact is a key element of support and treatment. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this