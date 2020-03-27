Global  

Apple makes video and music software free amid coronavirus pandemic

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Apple has made its professional-grade software for video editing and music making – Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X – free with a 90-day trial. 

Normally, Final Cut Pro X has a 30-day trial, which has now been extended to 90 days, and works even if you're already on a 30-day trial. And Logic Pro X, which didn't have any...
