Dr. Fauci debunks coronavirus misinformation on a video chat with Trevor Noah

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus continues to spread, misinformation is spreading just as quickly.

During Thursday's edition of The Daily Social Distancing Show, Trevor Noah spoke to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director — and now famous face-palmer — Dr. Anthony Fauci, in order to sort the fact from the...
