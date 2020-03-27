Dr. Fauci debunks coronavirus misinformation on a video chat with Trevor Noah

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

As the coronavirus continues to spread, misinformation is spreading just as quickly.



During Thursday's edition of The Daily Social Distancing Show, Trevor Noah spoke to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director — and now famous face-palmer — Dr. Anthony Fauci, in order to sort the fact from the... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published Post-Virus Platforms: Lawmakers May Leave Tech Giants Alone, Swisher Says 04:01 VIA BEETCAM -- They often say it takes a crisis to really change. So how does coronavirus promise to change the technology industry? If and when COVID-19 passes: tech platforms will evade looming regulation. they will be unable to avoid categorization as editors. newly-remote workers will ultimately...