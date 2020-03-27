Global  

Millions across the UK clap and cheer NHS workers in emotional tribute

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
At 8pm on Thursday, millions of people in the UK stood at front doors, on balconies, and in windows to clap for our National Health Service (NHS) workers.

Some cheered, others banged pots and pans, and some beeped horns. It was an emotional, deeply moving tribute for the healthcare workers currently battling the coronavirus...
 Residents in Leeds, England cheer on NHS workers on Thursday evening (March 26).

