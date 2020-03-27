Millions across the UK clap and cheer NHS workers in emotional tribute

At 8pm on Thursday, millions of people in the UK stood at front doors, on balconies, and in windows to clap for our National Health Service (NHS) workers. Some cheered, others banged pots and pans, and some beeped horns. It was an emotional, deeply moving tribute for the healthcare workers currently battling the coronavirus ...

