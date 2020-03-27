Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend

Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
So, everyone is in the same boat right now, and they're scooping up all the good tech deals at lightning speed. Like, you can't even get a Nintendo Switch right now. 

The same goes for laptops and tablets — it is slim pickings right now, but we still found some worthwhile sales in the midst of the wasteland that is online...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/N5WFapQIfj https://t.co/I2AXpdY5Ii 11 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/DjyXHNjuyq https://t.co/scPSrA2J44 19 minutes ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/361HOcMz7y #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/VHXVciFHJf 22 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/1byLtVAKYg 22 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/BKsizuhQkG 22 minutes ago

GR8socialmedia

GR8socialmedia Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/oQp8obgQBE #Tech https://t.co/Qvin0dUU7q 28 minutes ago

barcachamps08

Carl Miller Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/0K3mTvGyuz 33 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Lenovo X1 Carbon on sale, plus more laptop and tablet deals this weekend https://t.co/H78iDdwq7z https://t.co/AegFF1htlh 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.