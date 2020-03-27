Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus

'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus

Mashable Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
As city- and statewide lockdowns continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus, more and more celebrities are filming PSAs for American citizens (from the safety of their own homes, of course).

On Friday, the cast of HBO's Watchmen debuted "Washmen," featuring various actors, some in character, washing their hands for 20...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

offofthecouch

Maggie Stewart RT @johnrampton: 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/YCNpfWObyi https://t.co/PMzAHKkTAG 11 minutes ago

gilgalanti

Gil Galanti 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/C9sCbSJ85u via @Mashable 20 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/IgOu7arpy8 57 minutes ago

barcachamps08

Carl Miller 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/MTBhibbtTY 1 hour ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Contagion’ actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/YyX7ss3JYK https://t.co/WTPOsPaTvP 1 hour ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/TfQ4dILPv7 1 hour ago

linnieunbos

Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/BInLIW1gih 1 hour ago

VauntPR

The Vaunt Group 'Watchmen,' 'Contagion' actors tell us how to keep safe from coronavirus https://t.co/Q15Krb2732 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.