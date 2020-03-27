Google wisely cancels this year's April Fools' jokes

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

With the coronavirus pandemic causing mass sickness, death, and economic catastrophe around the world, it’s safe to say that April Fools' should be ..[INS: skipped :INS] this year.



Google seems to agree. Business Insider has [INS: obtained :INS] a company email declaring Google’s infamous April Fools' Day pranks officially... 👓 View full article

