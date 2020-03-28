Global  

Trish Regan, who called coronavirus an 'impeachment scam,' leaves Fox Business

Mashable Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Fox Business has parted ways with host Trish Regan, who was heavily criticized earlier this month for calling coronavirus an "impeachment hoax" against Donald Trump.

The network announced its decision on Friday. "We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future...
