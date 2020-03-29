Global  

Oops! We all missed water bottles in the background of 'Little Women'

Mashable Sunday, 29 March 2020
Wooing March sisters requires proper hydration. And Laurie was thirsty.

Little Women suffered a Game of Thrones Starbucks cup moment, but none of us noticed until now. Twitter user @DUNENATION spotted a plastic water bottle and a Hydro Flask (or possibly a Yeti — the internet is divided) in the background of a scene in Greta...
News video: 'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene

'Little Women' fans just spotted a Hydro Flask in one scene 00:43

 Months after 'Little Women' came to theaters and earned acclaim, Twitter users noticed a few mistakes in the background of a scene. When the March family comes to collect Florence Pugh's Amy, you can see two water bottles behind Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie. One of them is a Hydro Flask, a water...

