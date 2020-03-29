Oops! We all missed water bottles in the background of 'Little Women'
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () Wooing March sisters requires proper hydration. And Laurie was thirsty.
Little Women suffered a Game of Thrones Starbucks cup moment, but none of us noticed until now. Twitter user @DUNENATION spotted a plastic water bottle and a Hydro Flask (or possibly a Yeti — the internet is divided) in the background of a scene in Greta...
Months after 'Little Women' came to theaters and earned acclaim, Twitter users noticed a few mistakes in the background of a scene. When the March family comes to collect Florence Pugh's Amy, you can see two water bottles behind Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie. One of them is a Hydro Flask, a water...
