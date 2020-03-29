Police in UK dye blue lagoon black to ward off pesky influencers who should be staying home

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If you dye it, they will not come.



Police in Buxton, England found a clever way to prevent would-be influencers from flocking to the town's Instagrammable Caribbean-blue quarry lake — they dumped buckets of black dye in the water and called it a day.



According to a Facebook post by the local police department, they'd...


