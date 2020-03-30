Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'

John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'

Mashable Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Last week, John Krasinski asked his Twitter followers to share #SomeGoodNews as a little break from... well, all the news that isn't very good. Now, that Twitter thread is a show, with Krasinski joining the pro late night hosts by turning his home office into an incredibly wholesome little DIY "news network for good news", with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: John Krasinski hosts uplifting talk show

John Krasinski hosts uplifting talk show "Some Good News" 00:46

 John Krasinski reunites with ‘Office’ alum Steve Carell on his new internet talk show

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dougthecoach

Doug Fletcher RT @janniaragon: John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News' https://t.co/GjfibbWq8m vi… 3 minutes ago

janniaragon

Janni #BabyYoda Stan Aragon John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'… https://t.co/unDnlMSnYx 34 minutes ago

happyheart555

Muhammad Aamir John Krasinski chats ‘The Office’ reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show ‘Some Good News’ https://54.158.207.7… https://t.co/PmBgAbyxKq 1 hour ago

jeanyvesgonin

Jean-Yves Gonin, CPA RT @jeanyvesgonin: John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'. https://t.co/p79s9R6Xys… 1 hour ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'… https://t.co/8ASMl9kn5k 2 hours ago

ItzKaraN007

₭₳Ɽ₳₦ ₦₳ⱤɄⱠ₳ John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'… https://t.co/Fp11gvTqyO 2 hours ago

whoisslmen

slmen RT @TapaseTechnical: John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News' https://t.co/3uNNDSwDyu 2 hours ago

ShortestReviewz

TheShortestReviews (read my pinned) RT @mashable: John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News' https://t.co/VQtlV6VMT8 https… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.