John Krasinski chats 'The Office' reunion with Steve Carell on cheery new show 'Some Good News'

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Last week, John Krasinski asked his Twitter followers to share #SomeGoodNews as a little break from... well, all the news that isn't very good. Now, that Twitter thread is a show, with Krasinski joining the pro late night hosts by turning his home office into an incredibly wholesome little DIY "news network for good news", with... 👓 View full article

