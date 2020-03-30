Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > There has never been a better time to invest in a tablet

There has never been a better time to invest in a tablet

Mashable Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* The Fire HD 8 Tablet is on sale for £44.99 on Currys PC World, saving you £35 on list price.

--------------------

This is a difficult period for everyone, but there are devices out there that can make it that little bit easier. Tablets are top of this list, and you can now save on one of the best models...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.