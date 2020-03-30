There has never been a better time to invest in a tablet

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

*TL;DR:* The Fire HD 8 Tablet is on sale for £44.99 on Currys PC World, saving you £35 on list price.



--------------------



This is a difficult period for everyone, but there are devices out there that can make it that little bit easier. Tablets are top of this list, and you can now save on one of the best models... 👓 View full article

