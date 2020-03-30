Study: Awkward pauses in online calls make us see people differently

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

We all know the feeling, you’re chatting with your friend or even your boss over the internet and you interrupt them awkwardly. A silence ensues as you both try to let each other talk. Then you interrupt each other again and face another awkward silence before sighing collectively at the failure of modern technology to make our modern lives as modern as we want them to be. Transmission delay is a common problem in communication that is supported by technical equipment, such as internet calling, mobile phones, video phones and conferencing systems. These are used more and more at work…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

