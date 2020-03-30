Global  

The Resident Evil 3 remake falls short of its amazing predecessor

The Next Web Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Resident Evil 3 remake falls short of its amazing predecessorLast year kicked off with the release of the magnificent Resident Evil 2 remake. Back then I wrote that the modern reimagination of the PlayStation horror classic raised the bar for video game remakes, and I still stand firmly behind that statement. Resident Evil 2’s sequel, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, got the same treatment and is due for release this Friday (April 3). I got my quarantined hands on an early copy, and I’m sad to say it didn’t blow me away as much as its predecessor did. Resident Evil 3 takes place in the 24 hours leading up to the…

