Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022

BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022

The Next Web Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022German automaker BMW has touted hydrogen as a possible future fuel for some time, and, with its latest update, it appeasrs to be making good progress. According to its latest announcement, BMW says it will present a series of hydrogen-powered vehicles based on the X5 SUV in 2022. Production models are expected later in the decade. [Read: iOS 14 code hints at Apple’s clever CarKey feature arriving first on BMWs] The hydrogen fuel cell — called BMW i Hydrogen NEXT — is expected to produce 170 hp, something that occurs with a chemical reaction between hydrogen and the oxygen in…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotions - Published < > Embed
News video: BMW's second generation hydrogen fuel cell powertrain will be piloted in the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT from 2022

BMW's second generation hydrogen fuel cell powertrain will be piloted in the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT from 2022 02:53

 As one of the pioneering figures in the field of electric mobility, the BMW Group is equipping itself for the myriad requirements of future mobility, as illustrated by the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT fuel cell development vehicle . The BMW Group is working on the assumption that, in future, various...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dav3403

Dave Reid BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022: https://t.co/FFcuxKWWvy 40 minutes ago

stuffandplayx

gilbertalgordo711 RT @thenextweb: BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022 https://t.co/UetNajGc42 47 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022 https://t.co/vhd1xItzog https://t.co/F1fQOhqrY4 48 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022 https://t.co/fnPC4FAXXB https://t.co/5QXr6jcZm0 48 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #BMW readies for #hydrogen-powered #X5 tests in #2022 https://t.co/8pesg5BPMy @mattbeedham https://t.co/xBFCpt0qcC 49 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022 https://t.co/UetNajGc42 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.