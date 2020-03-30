BMW readies for hydrogen-powered X5 tests in 2022

Monday, 30 March 2020 () German automaker BMW has touted hydrogen as a possible future fuel for some time, and, with its latest update, it appeasrs to be making good progress. According to its latest announcement, BMW says it will present a series of hydrogen-powered vehicles based on the X5 SUV in 2022. Production models are expected later in the decade. [Read: iOS 14 code hints at Apple’s clever CarKey feature arriving first on BMWs] The hydrogen fuel cell — called BMW i Hydrogen NEXT — is expected to produce 170 hp, something that occurs with a chemical reaction between hydrogen and the oxygen in…
As one of the pioneering figures in the field of electric mobility, the BMW Group is equipping itself for the myriad requirements of future mobility, as illustrated by the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT fuel cell development vehicle . The BMW Group is working on the assumption that, in future, various...
