This charming virtual Backstreet Boys performance is as good as you want it to be

Mashable Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
No matter the distance, the Backstreet Boys want you to know...that "I Want It That Way" is still a banger. The 90s pop sensation reunited for a virtual performance of their hit song for Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America. Fox shared a clip on Sunday to tease the performance, but you can see the full video...
News video: From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser 01:45

 Billie Eilish sang on her sofa and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a virtual show and fundraiser.

