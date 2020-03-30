Global  

World Health Organization and gaming industry partner to encourage social distancing

The Next Web Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
World Health Organization and gaming industry partner to encourage social distancingThe World Health Organization this weekend revealed a partnership with an unlikely group: the gaming industry. Both groups are attempting to coax the world’s population to self-isolate via a new “Play Apart Together” campaign. The campaign is backed by the likes of Activision Blizzard, Twitch, Riot Games, and YouTube Gaming. The companies are going to incorporate “special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration” in order to encourage gamers to observe the best practices of quarantine and remain physically distant from each other. Execs from every company emphasize the importance of isolation, and how gaming can help bridge the distance. For…

News video: World Will Reach 1 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Within Days

World Will Reach 1 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Within Days 00:36

 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths has escalated dramatically lately. The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week, says Business Insider. The World Health Organization's director-general revealed new stats in a media briefing recently. "In the next few days, we will...

