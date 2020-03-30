World Health Organization and gaming industry partner to encourage social distancing Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The World Health Organization this weekend revealed a partnership with an unlikely group: the gaming industry. Both groups are attempting to coax the world’s population to self-isolate via a new “Play Apart Together” campaign. The campaign is backed by the likes of Activision Blizzard, Twitch, Riot Games, and YouTube Gaming. The companies are going to incorporate “special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration” in order to encourage gamers to observe the best practices of quarantine and remain physically distant from each other. Execs from every company emphasize the importance of isolation, and how gaming can help bridge the distance. For…



The World Health Organization this weekend revealed a partnership with an unlikely group: the gaming industry. Both groups are attempting to coax the world's population to self-isolate via a new "Play Apart Together" campaign. The campaign is backed by the likes of Activision Blizzard, Twitch, Riot Games, and YouTube Gaming. The companies are going to incorporate "special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration" in order to encourage gamers to observe the best practices of quarantine and remain physically distant from each other. Execs from every company emphasize the importance of isolation, and how gaming can help bridge the distance.

