Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Reporter who fled bison gets an official national park safety poster

Reporter who fled bison gets an official national park safety poster

Mashable Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
On March 25, NBC reporter Deion Broxton made the wise decision to avoid a herd of bison.

Broxton's judgment to hastily pack up his camera, which was still recording, went viral. (The good kind of viralNot this kind.)

"Oh no, I'm not messing with you," Broxton said. Broxton told Mashable that one particular bison had started...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Baltimore Native, Reporter In Montana Becomes Face Of Bison Safety Poster

Baltimore Native, Reporter In Montana Becomes Face Of Bison Safety Poster 00:52

 Former WJZ web producer Deion Broxton's run-in with a bison at Yellowstone National Park has gone viral, and now it's being used to warn park visitors about the dangers bison can pose.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.