Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans

Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans

Mashable Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
South Korean boy group and unstoppable force BTS joined Papa Mochi James Corden via video on Monday, performing hit song 'Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)' from their shared social distance. The coronavirus pandemic may have suspended studio production, but the Late Late Show must go on.

"I think it's quite a difficult time for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/TmZFmEWAIv 10 seconds ago

DungMOi1

DungMOi RT @mashable: Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/DqEJ0eObCJ https://t.co/HR95YS2vpP 6 minutes ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/EiVeTiHNVE https://t.co/J4gh2k3JfD 9 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/0HPbwlvCKV 10 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/JPgGwzjwts 17 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/MuoHdfF6mW https://t.co/VlMpSCekpw 20 minutes ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/DhczumyGBg https://t.co/Px6C0znCHT 25 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/LQczT6dyKm #tech #news… https://t.co/JMH3ZQXZAN 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.