Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

South Korean boy group and unstoppable force BTS joined Papa Mochi James Corden via video on Monday, performing hit song 'Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)' from their shared social distance. The coronavirus pandemic may have suspended studio production, but the Late Late Show must go on.



"I think it's quite a difficult time for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Erika Jones, Goal Digger Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/TmZFmEWAIv 10 seconds ago DungMOi RT @mashable: Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/DqEJ0eObCJ https://t.co/HR95YS2vpP 6 minutes ago NewSedgePoint Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/EiVeTiHNVE https://t.co/J4gh2k3JfD 9 minutes ago Denis Fruneau Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/0HPbwlvCKV 10 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/JPgGwzjwts 17 minutes ago VIPortal INC Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/MuoHdfF6mW https://t.co/VlMpSCekpw 20 minutes ago qwerty.red Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/DhczumyGBg https://t.co/Px6C0znCHT 25 minutes ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/LQczT6dyKm #tech #news… https://t.co/JMH3ZQXZAN 26 minutes ago