FBI Warns of ‘Zoom-Bombing’ As Videoconferencing Soars Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WebProNews

FBI Warns of ‘Zoom-Bombing’ As Videoconferencing Soars



The FBI is warning of ‘Zoom-bombing,’ where videoconferencing meetings are being hijacked by unwelcome participants.



FBI Warns of ‘Zoom-Bombing’ As Videoconferencing Soars

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Koehn RT @WebProNews: FBI Warns of ‘Zoom-Bombing’ As Videoconferencing Soars https://t.co/5U9EXzzE8h https://t.co/thP0QckvDg 1 hour ago WPN FBI Warns of ‘Zoom-Bombing’ As Videoconferencing Soars https://t.co/5U9EXzzE8h https://t.co/thP0QckvDg 1 hour ago