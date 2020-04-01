Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'Stay the f**k at home': Samuel L. Jackson reads you a sweary, poetic social distancing PSA

'Stay the f**k at home': Samuel L. Jackson reads you a sweary, poetic social distancing PSA

Mashable Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Almost a decade ago, Samuel L. Jackson's reading of bedtime poem "Go the Fuck to Sleep" captivated the internet. Now the actor has returned to spoken word, presenting author Adam Mansbach's timely new adaptation of the classic: "Stay the Fuck at Home."

"The 'rona is spreading, this shit is no joke — it's no time to work or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DazzSands

Daniel Sands Watch "Samuel L. Jackson Says Stay the F**k at Home" on YouTube - https://t.co/a4xN7onO2w 5 seconds ago

osgphil

Phil Cantor RT @Politidope: Samuel L. Jackson reading "Stay the F**k at Home" on @JimmyKimmelLive is priceless. https://t.co/CBFXM9VzG5 19 seconds ago

bgkrueger

brian krueger RT @FastCompany: Samuel L. Jackson reads new coronavirus poem, ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ https://t.co/VX5QaVf0RP 23 seconds ago

sliptalking

BuzzNick Samuel L. Jackson reads you a poetic vulgar book: 'Stay The f**k at home' https://t.co/YY5yaswjvH 26 seconds ago

dimplesmommy

Nathalie Godet RT @TheRoot: Samuel L. Jackson's Spirited Reading of 'Stay The F**k' At Home" Should Brighten Your Day. https://t.co/7FeX092d5J https://t.c… 28 seconds ago

RAJESHRAJESH23

RAJESH AGARWAL RT @nancyblackwords: Watch Samuel L. Jackson Read ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ on ‘Kimmel’ https://t.co/5DiBuxo29a via @RollingStone 54 seconds ago

jennitrixie

Jennifer Way Listen to him! Samuel L. Jackson Says Stay the F**k at Home https://t.co/TyNng7Du42 via @YouTube 59 seconds ago

bdaraio

Broadcast Union News Watch Samuel L. Jackson Read ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ on ‘Kimmel’ https://t.co/lUipU1fQww via @RollingStone 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.