Don’t believe Zoom: Its video calls are not encrypted end-to-end

The Next Web Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Don’t believe Zoom: Its video calls are not encrypted end-to-endIt’s a brand new day with a brand new privacy issue for popular video calling app Zoom. Last night, The Intercept published a report highlighting that Zoom‘s claim of having end-to-end encryption for its meetings is not true. The video conferencing company boasts about end-to-end encryption on its website, and in a separate security-related white paper. However, The Intercept’s report found that the service uses transport encryption instead. [Read: This tool erases web page text to reveal hidden poetry] Transport encryption is a Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol, that secures the connection between you and the server you’re connected to. That’s…

