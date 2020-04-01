Global  

Prince Charles, recovered from coronavirus, shares message of hope

Mashable Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles has recovered after testing positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19). 

He's since come out of self-isolation after the government-advised seven day period. 

The Prince of Wales shared a video message expressing gratitude and support to those on the frontline of the virus. 

"Having recently gone...
0
