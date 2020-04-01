Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Ina Garten has the perfect quarantine cocktail because basically it's a whole mess of booze.



She posted a video of her cosmo recipe to Instagram on Wednesday and, frankly, it's delightful, even if The Barefoot Contessa... isn't exactly her normal self.



"During these stressful times, it's important to keep traditions... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Denis Fruneau Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/5W2pGbyS1p 4 minutes ago Bryan K. Robinson Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/7bI8DFr24r 6 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect #quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/eriqcgyKie https://t.co/5Pv7Z5vlP0 12 minutes ago 💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/ZYnVQOfPpm https://t.co/JoNPmne6NI 19 minutes ago Tech Rendezvous Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/wjyoQoP5XI #Instagram #Recipes 19 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch Ina Garten is totally fine and has the perfect quarantine cocktail recipe https://t.co/TH9ZPNSjPh 19 minutes ago Helen Baker Ina Garten is totally fine and has a ridiculous cocktail recipe perfect for quarantine https://t.co/DYfNVcoEHR https://t.co/iDbMDs6zDe 22 minutes ago